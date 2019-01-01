|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Construction Bank (OTCPK: CICHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Construction Bank.
There is no analysis for China Construction Bank
The stock price for China Construction Bank (OTCPK: CICHY) is $15.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2012.
China Construction Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Construction Bank.
China Construction Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.