China Construction Bank is headquartered in Beijing. The bank went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005 and listed shares in mainland China in 2007. Central Huijin Investment, China's sovereign wealth fund manager is the largest shareholder with a 57% share. Fullerton Financial Holdings (a subsidiary of Temasek) is the company's second- largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake. CCB strives to provide customers with comprehensive financial services. Corporate banking, retail banking and wholesale banking business segments accounted for 19%, 57% and 24% of profit before tax respectively, in the first half of 2021.