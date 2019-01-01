QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 1.68
Mkt Cap
15.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
International Land Alliance Inc is a residential land development company with target properties located in the Baja California, Norte region of Mexico. Its activities include purchasing properties, obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots, securing financing for the purchase of the plots, improving the property's infrastructure and amenities, and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Intl Land Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Land Alliance (ILAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Land Alliance (OTCQB: ILAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intl Land Alliance's (ILAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Land Alliance.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Land Alliance (ILAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Land Alliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Land Alliance (ILAL)?

A

The stock price for Intl Land Alliance (OTCQB: ILAL) is $0.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Land Alliance (ILAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Land Alliance.

Q

When is Intl Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Land Alliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Land Alliance (ILAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Land Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Land Alliance (ILAL) operate in?

A

Intl Land Alliance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.