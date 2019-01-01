QQQ
Green Envirotech Holdings Corp is a green technology company. It is engaged in transforming unusable scrap tires into valuable end products carbon black, oil and steel. It has developed a proprietary process to convert end-of-life tires and unrecyclable waste plastics into a high-grade blendstock oil using proven pyrolysis technology.

Green Envirotech Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Envirotech Holdings (OTCEM: GETH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Green Envirotech Holdings's (GETH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Envirotech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH)?

A

The stock price for Green Envirotech Holdings (OTCEM: GETH) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:31:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q

When is Green Envirotech Holdings (OTCEM:GETH) reporting earnings?

A

Green Envirotech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Envirotech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Envirotech Holdings (GETH) operate in?

A

Green Envirotech Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.