Range
3.18 - 3.29
Vol / Avg.
33.1K/34.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.37 - 7.26
Mkt Cap
519.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
158.3M
Outstanding
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

NanoXplore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoXplore (NNXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoXplore (OTCQX: NNXPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NanoXplore's (NNXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoXplore.

Q

What is the target price for NanoXplore (NNXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoXplore

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoXplore (NNXPF)?

A

The stock price for NanoXplore (OTCQX: NNXPF) is $3.28 last updated Today at 6:56:39 PM.

Q

Does NanoXplore (NNXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoXplore.

Q

When is NanoXplore (OTCQX:NNXPF) reporting earnings?

A

NanoXplore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoXplore (NNXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoXplore.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoXplore (NNXPF) operate in?

A

NanoXplore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.