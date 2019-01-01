Originally established as the nationwide railway operator until a six-way territorial split in 1987, East Japan Railway Company, or JRE, has grown to be Japan's largest railway operator with no remaining government ownership. Its service territory of 7,458 km rail track covers about 50% of Japan's population and 35% of the country's land area. The majority of revenue is from transportation (68%), with rental of retail and office space (17%) and station facility management (12%) being the other two significant contributors. Suica and IT business make up the remaining 3% of overall sales.