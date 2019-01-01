root9B Holdings Inc is a provider of cybersecurity and business advisory services in regulatory risk mitigation. It designs and provides cybersecurity operations and solutions, risk mitigation services, compilation with complex regulations, and leverageable and integrated technology. The company provides its services through Cyber Solutions and Business Advisory Solutions segments. Cyber Solutions segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis, and testing, to cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning. It earns all its revenue from both of its segments.