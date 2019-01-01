Isabella Bank Corp is a US-based financial service holding company. It offers banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals. Its lending activities include loans made according to commercial and agricultural operating and real estate purposes, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. Deposit services offered include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The company also offers full-service trust and brokerage services.