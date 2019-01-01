QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
1.08/4.19%
52 Wk
19.66 - 29
Mkt Cap
194.7M
Payout Ratio
44.08
Open
-
P/E
10.51
EPS
0.63
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:00AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Isabella Bank Corp is a US-based financial service holding company. It offers banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals. Its lending activities include loans made according to commercial and agricultural operating and real estate purposes, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. Deposit services offered include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The company also offers full-service trust and brokerage services.

Isabella Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isabella Bank (ISBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isabella Bank's (ISBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isabella Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Isabella Bank (ISBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting ISBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Isabella Bank (ISBA)?

A

The stock price for Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) is $25.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:13:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isabella Bank (ISBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is Isabella Bank (OTCQX:ISBA) reporting earnings?

A

Isabella Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isabella Bank (ISBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isabella Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Isabella Bank (ISBA) operate in?

A

Isabella Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.