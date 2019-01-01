|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Isabella Bank.
The latest price target for Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting ISBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Isabella Bank (OTCQX: ISBA) is $25.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:13:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.
Isabella Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Isabella Bank.
Isabella Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.