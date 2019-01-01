QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/92.1K
Div / Yield
0.34/2.19%
52 Wk
12.12 - 17.41
Mkt Cap
47.3B
Payout Ratio
42.04
Open
-
P/E
18.85
EPS
4200
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is Indonesia's oldest commercial bank, and operates primarily within the country's borders, with some exposure to North Asia. BRI focuses on providing and tailoring banking services to micro, small, and medium enterprises. Its segments are micro, retail, corporate, and others. The company emphasizes integrating financial technology into its various platforms to create ease of access for its customer base. Its core business services include collecting customer deposits, loan disbursement, issuing promissory notes and loan agreements, and collateralization of assets. Its loan products include working capital loans for corporate and commercial customers, and mortgages for consumer customers.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTCPK: BKRKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Rakyat Indonesia's (BKRKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY)?

A

The stock price for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTCPK: BKRKY) is $15.5975 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 26, 2012.

Q

When is Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTCPK:BKRKY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Rakyat Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) operate in?

A

Bank Rakyat Indonesia is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.