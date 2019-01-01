PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is Indonesia's oldest commercial bank, and operates primarily within the country's borders, with some exposure to North Asia. BRI focuses on providing and tailoring banking services to micro, small, and medium enterprises. Its segments are micro, retail, corporate, and others. The company emphasizes integrating financial technology into its various platforms to create ease of access for its customer base. Its core business services include collecting customer deposits, loan disbursement, issuing promissory notes and loan agreements, and collateralization of assets. Its loan products include working capital loans for corporate and commercial customers, and mortgages for consumer customers.