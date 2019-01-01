QQQ
PLA Administradora Industrial S de RL de CV, which operates under the Terrafina name, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and develops industrial properties throughout Mexico. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of large warehouse-like buildings. Most of these facilities are used for manufacturing purposes, while the rest serve as distribution and logistics spaces. The majority of Terrafina's assets are located in Northern Mexico and are mainly used to manufacture electronic components, aerospace products, and automotive features for export to the U.S. The company's largest tenants who, together occupy the majority of its total square footage, are automotive, industrial, and consumer goods firms.

PLA Administradora Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK: CBAOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PLA Administradora Indus's (CBAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PLA Administradora Indus.

Q

What is the target price for PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PLA Administradora Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF)?

A

The stock price for PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK: CBAOF) is $1.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:47:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLA Administradora Indus.

Q

When is PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK:CBAOF) reporting earnings?

A

PLA Administradora Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PLA Administradora Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does PLA Administradora Indus (CBAOF) operate in?

A

PLA Administradora Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.