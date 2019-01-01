|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK: CBAOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for PLA Administradora Indus.
There is no analysis for PLA Administradora Indus
The stock price for PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK: CBAOF) is $1.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:47:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PLA Administradora Indus.
PLA Administradora Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for PLA Administradora Indus.
PLA Administradora Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.