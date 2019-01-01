PLA Administradora Industrial S de RL de CV, which operates under the Terrafina name, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and develops industrial properties throughout Mexico. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of large warehouse-like buildings. Most of these facilities are used for manufacturing purposes, while the rest serve as distribution and logistics spaces. The majority of Terrafina's assets are located in Northern Mexico and are mainly used to manufacture electronic components, aerospace products, and automotive features for export to the U.S. The company's largest tenants who, together occupy the majority of its total square footage, are automotive, industrial, and consumer goods firms.