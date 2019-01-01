Great Western Minerals Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company, which is engaged in the exploration and development of its rare earth elements (REE) property, and the manufacturing and marketing of products containing REE. The company operates as an integrated rare earth processor which manufactures specialty alloys used in the magnet, battery, defense and aerospace industries. It holds an interest in the Steenkampskraal monazite mine, located approximately 350 kilometers northwest of Cape Town, South Africa. Further, the group also holds an interest in Hoidas Lake rare earth mineral property in Canada.