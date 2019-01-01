QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Great Western Minerals Group Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration and development company, which is engaged in the exploration and development of its rare earth elements (REE) property, and the manufacturing and marketing of products containing REE. The company operates as an integrated rare earth processor which manufactures specialty alloys used in the magnet, battery, defense and aerospace industries. It holds an interest in the Steenkampskraal monazite mine, located approximately 350 kilometers northwest of Cape Town, South Africa. Further, the group also holds an interest in Hoidas Lake rare earth mineral property in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Great Western Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Great Western Minerals (GWMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Western Minerals (OTCEM: GWMGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Western Minerals's (GWMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Western Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Great Western Minerals (GWMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Western Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Western Minerals (GWMGF)?

A

The stock price for Great Western Minerals (OTCEM: GWMGF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:31:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Western Minerals (GWMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Western Minerals.

Q

When is Great Western Minerals (OTCEM:GWMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Western Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Western Minerals (GWMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Western Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Western Minerals (GWMGF) operate in?

A

Great Western Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.