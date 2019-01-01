QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:59PM
Unilever, plc is a diversified personal product (42% of 2020 sales by value), home care (20%), and packaged-food (38%) company. The firm's brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men's grooming business Dollar Shave Club and Seventh Generation cleaning and personal-care products.

Unilever Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unilever (UNLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unilever (OTCPK: UNLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unilever's (UNLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unilever.

Q

What is the target price for Unilever (UNLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unilever

Q

Current Stock Price for Unilever (UNLYF)?

A

The stock price for Unilever (OTCPK: UNLYF) is $49.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:16:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unilever (UNLYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Q

When is Unilever (OTCPK:UNLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Unilever does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unilever (UNLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unilever.

Q

What sector and industry does Unilever (UNLYF) operate in?

A

Unilever is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.