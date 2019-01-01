QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
UNIVEC Inc is a licensing, manufacturing, and marketing company operating two divisions dedicated to providing safer health products to patients and caregivers worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

UNIVEC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UNIVEC (UNVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UNIVEC (OTCPK: UNVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UNIVEC's (UNVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UNIVEC.

Q

What is the target price for UNIVEC (UNVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UNIVEC

Q

Current Stock Price for UNIVEC (UNVC)?

A

The stock price for UNIVEC (OTCPK: UNVC) is $0.0325 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UNIVEC (UNVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UNIVEC.

Q

When is UNIVEC (OTCPK:UNVC) reporting earnings?

A

UNIVEC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UNIVEC (UNVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UNIVEC.

Q

What sector and industry does UNIVEC (UNVC) operate in?

A

UNIVEC is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.