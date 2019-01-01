QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/601.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 4.01
Mkt Cap
148.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
242.3M
Outstanding
BIGG Digital Assets Inc is engaged in investing in products and companies within the cryptocurrency industry. It has two operating divisions which provide blockchain search products to large enterprises with significant data requirements in the financial and ecommerce sectors globally, and brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. The company operates two business segments: Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales via the Netcoins App.

BIGG Digital Assets Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX: BBKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BIGG Digital Assets's (BBKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BIGG Digital Assets.

Q

What is the target price for BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BIGG Digital Assets

Q

Current Stock Price for BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF)?

A

The stock price for BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX: BBKCF) is $0.6125 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIGG Digital Assets.

Q

When is BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX:BBKCF) reporting earnings?

A

BIGG Digital Assets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIGG Digital Assets.

Q

What sector and industry does BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) operate in?

A

BIGG Digital Assets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.