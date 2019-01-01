Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in the United States. It is engaged in developing therapies with oncology, dermatology, and antimicrobial applications. Its clinical trials focus on evaluating its drug candidates, including Kevetrin for the treatment of cancers; Brilacidin, a potential therapeutic for the treatment of the novel coronavirus. The company focuses on developing small molecule therapies to treat diseases in the areas of cancer, antibiotics, and inflammatory disease.