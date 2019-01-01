QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
21.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
472.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company in the United States. It is engaged in developing therapies with oncology, dermatology, and antimicrobial applications. Its clinical trials focus on evaluating its drug candidates, including Kevetrin for the treatment of cancers; Brilacidin, a potential therapeutic for the treatment of the novel coronavirus. The company focuses on developing small molecule therapies to treat diseases in the areas of cancer, antibiotics, and inflammatory disease.

Innovation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovation (IPIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovation (OTCQB: IPIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innovation's (IPIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovation.

Q

What is the target price for Innovation (IPIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovation

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovation (IPIX)?

A

The stock price for Innovation (OTCQB: IPIX) is $0.046 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:12:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovation (IPIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovation.

Q

When is Innovation (OTCQB:IPIX) reporting earnings?

A

Innovation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovation (IPIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovation (IPIX) operate in?

A

Innovation is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.