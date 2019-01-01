QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
718.4K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
587M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Cool Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing an electric load assist technology around which it has designed a vehicle retrofit system. Its market for products utilizing its technology includes consumer, industrial and military markets, both in the United States and across the world. The technology offered by the company includes heat dispersion technology, mobile electric power, and electric load assist.

Cool Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cool Technologies (WARM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cool Technologies (OTCQB: WARM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cool Technologies's (WARM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cool Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Cool Technologies (WARM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cool Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Cool Technologies (WARM)?

A

The stock price for Cool Technologies (OTCQB: WARM) is $0.03 last updated Today at 4:19:10 PM.

Q

Does Cool Technologies (WARM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cool Technologies.

Q

When is Cool Technologies (OTCQB:WARM) reporting earnings?

A

Cool Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cool Technologies (WARM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cool Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cool Technologies (WARM) operate in?

A

Cool Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.