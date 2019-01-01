QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
53.8K/69.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
16.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
136.4M
Outstanding
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd is a junior gold company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation properties are classified into two geographical locations, namely British Columbia and the Yukon. The company's properties include the Fraser Canyon, Mouse Mountain, Wingdam and others.

Omineca Mining and Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omineca Mining and Metals (OTCQB: OMMSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Omineca Mining and Metals's (OMMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omineca Mining and Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omineca Mining and Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF)?

A

The stock price for Omineca Mining and Metals (OTCQB: OMMSF) is $0.1237 last updated Today at 8:48:52 PM.

Q

Does Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omineca Mining and Metals.

Q

When is Omineca Mining and Metals (OTCQB:OMMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Omineca Mining and Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omineca Mining and Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Omineca Mining and Metals (OMMSF) operate in?

A

Omineca Mining and Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.