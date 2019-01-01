QQQ
Range
29.44 - 31.36
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.86 - 50
Mkt Cap
26.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.44
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
871.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Galaxy Entertainment is one of six casino license holders in Macao. Its major properties include Starworld casino in the Macao Peninsula and Galaxy Macao phases 1 and 2 in Cotai, with a hotel room inventory of approximately 4,300.

Galaxy Entertainment Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: GXYYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Galaxy Entertainment Gr's (GXYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Entertainment Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Entertainment Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: GXYYY) is $29.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK:GXYYY) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Entertainment Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Entertainment Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYYY) operate in?

A

Galaxy Entertainment Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.