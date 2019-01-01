QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.01 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
203.6K/680.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
385.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:30PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Pharmagreen Biotech Inc is a biotech science company with specialized products and services in the cannabis industry. The company plans to produce and sell tissue culture plantlets and cannabis oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pharmagreen Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCQB: PHBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharmagreen Biotech's (PHBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharmagreen Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharmagreen Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI)?

A

The stock price for Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCQB: PHBI) is $0.015 last updated Today at 8:59:08 PM.

Q

Does Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharmagreen Biotech.

Q

When is Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCQB:PHBI) reporting earnings?

A

Pharmagreen Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharmagreen Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharmagreen Biotech (PHBI) operate in?

A

Pharmagreen Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.