There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutic products for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. The company's prime therapeutic program, eltoprazine is a small molecule indicated for the treatment of Levodopa-induced dyskinesia. The group's diagnostics division is dedicated to the development and commercialization of neurology diagnostic products. Its diagnostic product, LymPro Test is a blood-based assay to diagnose Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amarantus Bioscience Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amarantus Bioscience (OTCPK: AMBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amarantus Bioscience's (AMBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amarantus Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amarantus Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS)?

A

The stock price for Amarantus Bioscience (OTCPK: AMBS) is $0.0081 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amarantus Bioscience.

Q

When is Amarantus Bioscience (OTCPK:AMBS) reporting earnings?

A

Amarantus Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amarantus Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Amarantus Bioscience (AMBS) operate in?

A

Amarantus Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.