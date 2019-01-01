Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutic products for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. The company's prime therapeutic program, eltoprazine is a small molecule indicated for the treatment of Levodopa-induced dyskinesia. The group's diagnostics division is dedicated to the development and commercialization of neurology diagnostic products. Its diagnostic product, LymPro Test is a blood-based assay to diagnose Alzheimer's disease.