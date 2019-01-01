QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
South American Gold Corp owns, operates, and invests in cannabis-related products, services, and technology. The company is focused on tech related as well as more traditional physical product operations that will provide a diverse base of products and service offerings.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

South American Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South American Gold (SAGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South American Gold (OTCEM: SAGD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South American Gold's (SAGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South American Gold.

Q

What is the target price for South American Gold (SAGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South American Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for South American Gold (SAGD)?

A

The stock price for South American Gold (OTCEM: SAGD) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 19:26:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South American Gold (SAGD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South American Gold.

Q

When is South American Gold (OTCEM:SAGD) reporting earnings?

A

South American Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South American Gold (SAGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South American Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does South American Gold (SAGD) operate in?

A

South American Gold is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.