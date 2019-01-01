QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Inc is a medical device company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing & selling point-of-care cellular imaging systems to diagnose skin cancer. It offers clinical imaging and research imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. Its products portfolio includes; VivaScope; VivaScope 3000, 1500 & 2500; and VivaNet and VivaScan.

Caliber Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Caliber Imaging (LCDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caliber Imaging (OTCEM: LCDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Caliber Imaging's (LCDX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caliber Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for Caliber Imaging (LCDX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caliber Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Caliber Imaging (LCDX)?

A

The stock price for Caliber Imaging (OTCEM: LCDX) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caliber Imaging (LCDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caliber Imaging.

Q

When is Caliber Imaging (OTCEM:LCDX) reporting earnings?

A

Caliber Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caliber Imaging (LCDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caliber Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Caliber Imaging (LCDX) operate in?

A

Caliber Imaging is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.