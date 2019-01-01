QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.16/3.21%
52 Wk
52.2 - 72.75
Mkt Cap
148.9M
Payout Ratio
37.52
Open
-
P/E
9.59
EPS
1.88
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Croghan Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates in one segment, Commercial Banking. The company offers a diverse range of commercial and retail banking services through its banking centers. Its products are comprised of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Croghan Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Croghan Bancshares (OTCQB: CHBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Croghan Bancshares's (CHBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Croghan Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Croghan Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Croghan Bancshares (CHBH)?

A

The stock price for Croghan Bancshares (OTCQB: CHBH) is $67.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:45:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Croghan Bancshares (OTCQB:CHBH) reporting earnings?

A

Croghan Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Croghan Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) operate in?

A

Croghan Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.