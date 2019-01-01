QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kelyniam Global Inc is a medical device manufacturing company specializes in the production of custom skull implants utilizing computer aided design and bio-compatible medical grade polymers.

Kelyniam Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelyniam Global (KLYG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelyniam Global (OTCPK: KLYG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kelyniam Global's (KLYG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kelyniam Global.

Q

What is the target price for Kelyniam Global (KLYG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelyniam Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelyniam Global (KLYG)?

A

The stock price for Kelyniam Global (OTCPK: KLYG) is $0.1298 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelyniam Global (KLYG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kelyniam Global.

Q

When is Kelyniam Global (OTCPK:KLYG) reporting earnings?

A

Kelyniam Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kelyniam Global (KLYG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelyniam Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelyniam Global (KLYG) operate in?

A

Kelyniam Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.