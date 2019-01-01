QQQ
Range
0.52 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
44.2K/147.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.76
Mkt Cap
112.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.53
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
213.6M
Outstanding
FPX Nickel Corp is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. Its projects portfolio includes Mich Property, Yukon; Orca Property; Wale Property; and Klow Property; in British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

FPX Nickel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FPX Nickel (FPOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FPX Nickel (OTCQB: FPOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FPX Nickel's (FPOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FPX Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for FPX Nickel (FPOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FPX Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for FPX Nickel (FPOCF)?

A

The stock price for FPX Nickel (OTCQB: FPOCF) is $0.525 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FPX Nickel (FPOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FPX Nickel.

Q

When is FPX Nickel (OTCQB:FPOCF) reporting earnings?

A

FPX Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FPX Nickel (FPOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FPX Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does FPX Nickel (FPOCF) operate in?

A

FPX Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.