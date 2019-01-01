QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
13M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:09AM
Agra Ventures Ltd is a cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue-generating, operated assets in the global cannabis industry. It is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry. Its flagship Canadian asset is Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low-cost cannabis. In addition, the company through its subsidiary is focused on becoming Europe's distributor of medical cannabis.

Agra Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agra Ventures (AGFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agra Ventures (OTCPK: AGFAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agra Ventures's (AGFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agra Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Agra Ventures (AGFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agra Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Agra Ventures (AGFAF)?

A

The stock price for Agra Ventures (OTCPK: AGFAF) is $0.3506 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agra Ventures (AGFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agra Ventures.

Q

When is Agra Ventures (OTCPK:AGFAF) reporting earnings?

A

Agra Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agra Ventures (AGFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agra Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Agra Ventures (AGFAF) operate in?

A

Agra Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.