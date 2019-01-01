Agra Ventures Ltd is a cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue-generating, operated assets in the global cannabis industry. It is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry. Its flagship Canadian asset is Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low-cost cannabis. In addition, the company through its subsidiary is focused on becoming Europe's distributor of medical cannabis.