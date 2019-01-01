QQQ
Range
13.57 - 13.57
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.17/1.28%
52 Wk
8.97 - 18.79
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.57
P/E
19.6
Shares
455.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd is a South African-based global specialty pharmaceutical company with a commercial footprint covering more than 50 countries and complex manufacturing capabilities in both API and finished dose form. The company focuses on a broad range of post-patent, branded medicines and domestic brands spanning many therapeutic areas. The group's commercial pharmaceuticals business comprises Sterile Focus and Regional Brands. Aspen has invested in strategically relevant manufacturing capacity and has capabilities across biological and chemical APIs, orals, liquids, topicals and steriles, at 23 manufacturing facilities on 6 continents.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTCPK: APNHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aspen Pharmacare Holdings's (APNHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY)?

A

The stock price for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTCPK: APNHY) is $13.565 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:00:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTCPK:APNHY) reporting earnings?

A

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHY) operate in?

A

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.