There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of providing enhanced branding and marketing solutions for cannabis companies with its focus on the west coast states of Washington, Oregon, and California where medical use and recreational use and consumption of marijuana is legal for state law purposes only. The company also creates recipes that can be marketed for herbal enhanced brands as well as provide early-stage consulting and advisory services related to designing and implementing a social media strategy for the companies in the cannabis industry.

Conservative Broadcast Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conservative Broadcast (OTCPK: CBMJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conservative Broadcast's (CBMJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conservative Broadcast.

Q

What is the target price for Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conservative Broadcast

Q

Current Stock Price for Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ)?

A

The stock price for Conservative Broadcast (OTCPK: CBMJ) is $0.0299 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conservative Broadcast.

Q

When is Conservative Broadcast (OTCPK:CBMJ) reporting earnings?

A

Conservative Broadcast does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conservative Broadcast.

Q

What sector and industry does Conservative Broadcast (CBMJ) operate in?

A

Conservative Broadcast is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.