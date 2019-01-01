Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the business of providing enhanced branding and marketing solutions for cannabis companies with its focus on the west coast states of Washington, Oregon, and California where medical use and recreational use and consumption of marijuana is legal for state law purposes only. The company also creates recipes that can be marketed for herbal enhanced brands as well as provide early-stage consulting and advisory services related to designing and implementing a social media strategy for the companies in the cannabis industry.