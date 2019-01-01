QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
PT Gudang Garam Tbk manufactures kretek cigarettes, which are clove cigarettes common in Indonesia. The firm's operations are almost entirely domestic, with its tobacco and clove farmers, two production facilities, and dozens of offices all located in Indonesia. Nearly all of the company's sales are generated in Indonesia. The company's brand families include Gudang Garam, Surya, GG, and Merah. Other brands include Sriwedari, which is a hand-rolled brand, and Klobot.

Gudang Garam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gudang Garam (GDNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gudang Garam (OTCPK: GDNGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gudang Garam's (GDNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gudang Garam.

Q

What is the target price for Gudang Garam (GDNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gudang Garam

Q

Current Stock Price for Gudang Garam (GDNGY)?

A

The stock price for Gudang Garam (OTCPK: GDNGY) is $8.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gudang Garam (GDNGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gudang Garam.

Q

When is Gudang Garam (OTCPK:GDNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Gudang Garam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gudang Garam (GDNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gudang Garam.

Q

What sector and industry does Gudang Garam (GDNGY) operate in?

A

Gudang Garam is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.