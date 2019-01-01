QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/8.38%
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
64.9B
Payout Ratio
16.75
Open
-
P/E
4.35
EPS
0.18
Shares
121.1B
Outstanding
China Petroleum & Chemical, or Sinopec, is one of China's national oil companies and one of Asian's largest integrated oil companies in terms of revenue. Its income is derived primarily from refining and marketing of oil products and petrochemical production. Sinopec has China's largest petrol station network with over 30,000 stations and enjoys significant market share in petrochemicals. Established in 2000 by China Petrochemical Corporation, a state-owned enterprise and majority shareholder, the company also owns oil and gas assets in Shandong and Sichuan provinces. It has a smaller global upstream presence than peers PetroChina and CNOOC.

China Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Petroleum (SNPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Petroleum (OTCPK: SNPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Petroleum's (SNPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for China Petroleum (SNPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for China Petroleum (SNPMF)?

A

The stock price for China Petroleum (OTCPK: SNPMF) is $0.5358 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:39:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Petroleum (SNPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Petroleum.

Q

When is China Petroleum (OTCPK:SNPMF) reporting earnings?

A

China Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Petroleum (SNPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does China Petroleum (SNPMF) operate in?

A

China Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.