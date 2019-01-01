QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
121.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Regi US Inc is engaged in the business of developing and building axial vane-type rotary devices for civilian, commercial and government applications. The company also owns the intellectual and marketing rights to the RadMax technology. Its product portfolio consists of RadMax Engine, RadMax Pump, RadMax Compressor, and RadMax Rotary Gas Expander.

Analyst Ratings

Regi US Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regi US (RGUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regi US (OTCPK: RGUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regi US's (RGUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regi US.

Q

What is the target price for Regi US (RGUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regi US

Q

Current Stock Price for Regi US (RGUS)?

A

The stock price for Regi US (OTCPK: RGUS) is $0.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:12:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regi US (RGUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regi US.

Q

When is Regi US (OTCPK:RGUS) reporting earnings?

A

Regi US does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regi US (RGUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regi US.

Q

What sector and industry does Regi US (RGUS) operate in?

A

Regi US is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.