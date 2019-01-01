QQQ
Range
0.69 - 0.69
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/52.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 5.01
Mkt Cap
66.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
96.5M
Outstanding
Copperbank Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. The company operates primarily in one business segment, which is the Exploration and Development of Resource Properties located in the United States. It holds three projects, Contact Copper located in Elko County, Nevada, Pyramid, Copper Creek project located in Pinal County, Arizona and the Copper Ridge Prospect.

Copperbank Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Copperbank Resources (CPPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Copperbank Resources (OTCPK: CPPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Copperbank Resources's (CPPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Copperbank Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Copperbank Resources (CPPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Copperbank Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Copperbank Resources (CPPKF)?

A

The stock price for Copperbank Resources (OTCPK: CPPKF) is $0.68804 last updated Today at 3:36:35 PM.

Q

Does Copperbank Resources (CPPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Copperbank Resources.

Q

When is Copperbank Resources (OTCPK:CPPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Copperbank Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Copperbank Resources (CPPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Copperbank Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Copperbank Resources (CPPKF) operate in?

A

Copperbank Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.