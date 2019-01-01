|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Copperbank Resources (OTCPK: CPPKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Copperbank Resources.
There is no analysis for Copperbank Resources
The stock price for Copperbank Resources (OTCPK: CPPKF) is $0.68804 last updated Today at 3:36:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Copperbank Resources.
Copperbank Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Copperbank Resources.
Copperbank Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.