There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Baristas Coffee Co Inc is a United States-based company. It manufactures and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. Also, the company sells CBD infused coffee under the EnrichaRoast CBD brand, and it also markets other coffee-related products. The company's products include Baristas White Coffee and Baristas CBD Coffee.

Baristas Coffee Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baristas Coffee Co (OTCPK: BCCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baristas Coffee Co's (BCCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baristas Coffee Co.

Q

What is the target price for Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baristas Coffee Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI)?

A

The stock price for Baristas Coffee Co (OTCPK: BCCI) is $0.01429 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:40:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baristas Coffee Co.

Q

When is Baristas Coffee Co (OTCPK:BCCI) reporting earnings?

A

Baristas Coffee Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baristas Coffee Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Baristas Coffee Co (BCCI) operate in?

A

Baristas Coffee Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.