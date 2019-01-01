|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Baristas Coffee Co (OTCPK: BCCI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Baristas Coffee Co.
There is no analysis for Baristas Coffee Co
The stock price for Baristas Coffee Co (OTCPK: BCCI) is $0.01429 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:40:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Baristas Coffee Co.
Baristas Coffee Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Baristas Coffee Co.
Baristas Coffee Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.