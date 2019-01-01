SoftBank Corp, or SoftBank, is an established, telecommunications services provider in Japan owning a mobile network with around 45 million mobile customers and 24% market share. It also provides some fixed line services, which are mostly resold so are low margin. It is reasonably well understood by many investors previously as a core operation within the larger technology conglomerate, SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group sold 33.5% of the company in an IPO in 2018 and sold down further to a 42% holding in 2020.