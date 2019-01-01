QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/136.2K
Div / Yield
0.77/6.27%
52 Wk
12.19 - 14.88
Mkt Cap
57.8B
Payout Ratio
85.71
Open
-
P/E
14.16
EPS
24.15
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
SoftBank Corp, or SoftBank, is an established, telecommunications services provider in Japan owning a mobile network with around 45 million mobile customers and 24% market share. It also provides some fixed line services, which are mostly resold so are low margin. It is reasonably well understood by many investors previously as a core operation within the larger technology conglomerate, SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group sold 33.5% of the company in an IPO in 2018 and sold down further to a 42% holding in 2020.

SoftBank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoftBank (SOBKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoftBank (OTCPK: SOBKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoftBank's (SOBKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoftBank.

Q

What is the target price for SoftBank (SOBKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoftBank

Q

Current Stock Price for SoftBank (SOBKY)?

A

The stock price for SoftBank (OTCPK: SOBKY) is $12.295 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoftBank (SOBKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoftBank.

Q

When is SoftBank (OTCPK:SOBKY) reporting earnings?

A

SoftBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoftBank (SOBKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoftBank.

Q

What sector and industry does SoftBank (SOBKY) operate in?

A

SoftBank is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.