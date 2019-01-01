QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
CardioGenics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing market. The company's objective is to create, develop and commercialize superior, innovative, cost-effective and patent-protected products for the IVD based on proprietary technologies. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests, and Paramagnetic Beads. The business activity is primarily carried out through the region of Canada.

CardioGenics Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CardioGenics Holdings (OTCEM: CGNH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CardioGenics Holdings's (CGNH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CardioGenics Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CardioGenics Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH)?

A

The stock price for CardioGenics Holdings (OTCEM: CGNH) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:03:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CardioGenics Holdings.

Q

When is CardioGenics Holdings (OTCEM:CGNH) reporting earnings?

A

CardioGenics Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CardioGenics Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CardioGenics Holdings (CGNH) operate in?

A

CardioGenics Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.