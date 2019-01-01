CardioGenics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing market. The company's objective is to create, develop and commercialize superior, innovative, cost-effective and patent-protected products for the IVD based on proprietary technologies. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests, and Paramagnetic Beads. The business activity is primarily carried out through the region of Canada.