Value Partners Group Ltd offers asset management portfolios for institutional and individual clients in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Fund options include absolute return funds, fixed-income products, long-short hedge funds, exchange-traded funds, and quantitative funds. Inflows for Value's products come by way of a distribution network that includes retail banks, private banks, and insurance companies. Retail investors are the largest contributor to the firm's host of funds with most of Value's assets held by funds within its group of brands. The firm provides other fund opportunities under white label and co-branded funds.