Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/6.85%
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
904.5M
Payout Ratio
32.99
Open
-
P/E
4.84
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Value Partners Group Ltd offers asset management portfolios for institutional and individual clients in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Fund options include absolute return funds, fixed-income products, long-short hedge funds, exchange-traded funds, and quantitative funds. Inflows for Value's products come by way of a distribution network that includes retail banks, private banks, and insurance companies. Retail investors are the largest contributor to the firm's host of funds with most of Value's assets held by funds within its group of brands. The firm provides other fund opportunities under white label and co-branded funds.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Value Partners Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Value Partners Group (VPGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Value Partners Group (OTCPK: VPGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Value Partners Group's (VPGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Value Partners Group.

Q

What is the target price for Value Partners Group (VPGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Value Partners Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Value Partners Group (VPGLF)?

A

The stock price for Value Partners Group (OTCPK: VPGLF) is $0.4889 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:19:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Value Partners Group (VPGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Partners Group.

Q

When is Value Partners Group (OTCPK:VPGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Value Partners Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Value Partners Group (VPGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Value Partners Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Value Partners Group (VPGLF) operate in?

A

Value Partners Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.