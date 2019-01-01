QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 4
Mkt Cap
171.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
168M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Leader Capital Holdings Corp through its subsidiaries owns and operates a mobile application platform that connects the investor with other financial service providers. The company's application helps to meet the generic needs of financial service providers mainly for trust and insurance companies. Investors can use this platform to make their investment decisions in real-time and place investment orders without having to e-mail or fax documents to their investment advisor.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leader Capital Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leader Capital Holdings (OTCQB: LCHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leader Capital Holdings's (LCHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leader Capital Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leader Capital Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD)?

A

The stock price for Leader Capital Holdings (OTCQB: LCHD) is $1.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:05:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leader Capital Holdings.

Q

When is Leader Capital Holdings (OTCQB:LCHD) reporting earnings?

A

Leader Capital Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leader Capital Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leader Capital Holdings (LCHD) operate in?

A

Leader Capital Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.