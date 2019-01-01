Great Lakes Graphite Inc is an industrial minerals company focused on bringing carbon properties and products. It focuses on the manufacture, marketing, and sales of graphite products. Its product is categorized in types: graphite and advanced carbon products. Some of its natural flake graphite products are Micronized, High purity micronized, Ultra-high purity micronized, Spherical purified, and Coated spherical purified. The advanced carbon products include ALD-Coated graphite, Graphene, and Carbon composite materials.