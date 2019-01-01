QQQ
Great Lakes Graphite Inc is an industrial minerals company focused on bringing carbon properties and products. It focuses on the manufacture, marketing, and sales of graphite products. Its product is categorized in types: graphite and advanced carbon products. Some of its natural flake graphite products are Micronized, High purity micronized, Ultra-high purity micronized, Spherical purified, and Coated spherical purified. The advanced carbon products include ALD-Coated graphite, Graphene, and Carbon composite materials.

Great Lakes Graphite Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Lakes Graphite (OTCEM: GLKIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Great Lakes Graphite's (GLKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Great Lakes Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Great Lakes Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF)?

A

The stock price for Great Lakes Graphite (OTCEM: GLKIF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 16:40:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Great Lakes Graphite.

Q

When is Great Lakes Graphite (OTCEM:GLKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Great Lakes Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Lakes Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Lakes Graphite (GLKIF) operate in?

A

Great Lakes Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.