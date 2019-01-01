QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
0.11/4.01%
52 Wk
2.59 - 3.41
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
83.94
Open
-
P/E
21.08
EPS
0.05
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Singapore Technologies Engineering is a Singaporean government-linked commercial and defense engineering group. Its key businesses include aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, in which it is the world's largest independent third-party provider. The company's fastest-growing activities involve applications to smart city solutions where it provides command and control dashboards, cybersecurity tools, and other related components. Around two thirds of the company's revenue comes from commercial clients while the remainder is defense.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Singapore Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Technologies (SGGKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Technologies (OTCPK: SGGKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singapore Technologies's (SGGKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Technologies (SGGKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Technologies (SGGKF)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Technologies (OTCPK: SGGKF) is $2.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Technologies (SGGKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Technologies.

Q

When is Singapore Technologies (OTCPK:SGGKF) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Technologies (SGGKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Technologies (SGGKF) operate in?

A

Singapore Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.