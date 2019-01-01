QQQ
Range
1.69 - 1.71
Vol / Avg.
8K/8K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.28%
52 Wk
0.95 - 2.05
Mkt Cap
91.3M
Payout Ratio
3.12
Open
1.7
P/E
5.51
EPS
0.15
Shares
53.7M
Outstanding
Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

Pulse Seismic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pulse Seismic (PLSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pulse Seismic (OTCQX: PLSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pulse Seismic's (PLSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pulse Seismic.

Q

What is the target price for Pulse Seismic (PLSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pulse Seismic

Q

Current Stock Price for Pulse Seismic (PLSDF)?

A

The stock price for Pulse Seismic (OTCQX: PLSDF) is $1.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pulse Seismic (PLSDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock.

Q

When is Pulse Seismic (OTCQX:PLSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Pulse Seismic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pulse Seismic (PLSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pulse Seismic.

Q

What sector and industry does Pulse Seismic (PLSDF) operate in?

A

Pulse Seismic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.