Southern Silver Exploration Corp is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties for enhancement of value and disposition according to sales agreements or development by way of third-party option or joint venture agreements. Its properties include Cerro Las Minitas and Oro. The Cerro Las Minitas property is a silver- lead-zinc property, which is in the northeast of the city of Durango in Durango State, Mexico. The Oro property is a gold-silver-copper- lead-zinc property, which is in the southwest of the Silver City porphyry copper district.