Urologix Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). The firm markets the Cooled ThermoTherapy (CTC) product line and the Prostiva Radio Frequency (RF) Therapy System (Prostiva). The CTC produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. The Prostiva delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate destroying prostate tissue, reducing constriction of the urethra, and thereby relieving BPH voiding symptoms. The CTC product line includes the CoolWave and Targis Control Units and the CTC Advance catheter.