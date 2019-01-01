QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Urologix Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). The firm markets the Cooled ThermoTherapy (CTC) product line and the Prostiva Radio Frequency (RF) Therapy System (Prostiva). The CTC produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. The Prostiva delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate destroying prostate tissue, reducing constriction of the urethra, and thereby relieving BPH voiding symptoms. The CTC product line includes the CoolWave and Targis Control Units and the CTC Advance catheter.

Urologix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urologix (ULGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urologix (OTCEM: ULGX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Urologix's (ULGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Urologix.

Q

What is the target price for Urologix (ULGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Urologix (OTCEM: ULGX) was reported by Dougherty & Co. on July 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ULGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Urologix (ULGX)?

A

The stock price for Urologix (OTCEM: ULGX) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:40:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urologix (ULGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urologix.

Q

When is Urologix (OTCEM:ULGX) reporting earnings?

A

Urologix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Urologix (ULGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urologix.

Q

What sector and industry does Urologix (ULGX) operate in?

A

Urologix is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.