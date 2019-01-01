TranSwitch designs digital and mixed-signal semiconductors for telecommunication and data communication equipment. Its products include multiplexers, digital-to-analog converters, routers, bridges, and hubs. The company markets its semiconductors to original equipment manufacturers of computer network and cable television equipment, as well as government, university, and private laboratories in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for about 30% of the company's total sales. Third parties manufacture TranSwitch's products.