There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
TranSwitch designs digital and mixed-signal semiconductors for telecommunication and data communication equipment. Its products include multiplexers, digital-to-analog converters, routers, bridges, and hubs. The company markets its semiconductors to original equipment manufacturers of computer network and cable television equipment, as well as government, university, and private laboratories in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for about 30% of the company's total sales. Third parties manufacture TranSwitch's products.

TranSwitch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TranSwitch (TXCCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TranSwitch (OTCEM: TXCCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TranSwitch's (TXCCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TranSwitch.

Q

What is the target price for TranSwitch (TXCCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TranSwitch

Q

Current Stock Price for TranSwitch (TXCCQ)?

A

The stock price for TranSwitch (OTCEM: TXCCQ) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:33:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TranSwitch (TXCCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TranSwitch.

Q

When is TranSwitch (OTCEM:TXCCQ) reporting earnings?

A

TranSwitch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TranSwitch (TXCCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TranSwitch.

Q

What sector and industry does TranSwitch (TXCCQ) operate in?

A

TranSwitch is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.