Power Metals Corp is a Canada based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. Its properties include Case Lake Property and Paterson Lake and Gullwing Tot.

Power Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Power Metals (PWRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Metals (OTCPK: PWRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Power Metals's (PWRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Power Metals (PWRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Metals (PWRMF)?

A

The stock price for Power Metals (OTCPK: PWRMF) is $0.2013 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:56:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Metals (PWRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Metals.

Q

When is Power Metals (OTCPK:PWRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Metals (PWRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Metals (PWRMF) operate in?

A

Power Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.