Range
52.76 - 53.68
Vol / Avg.
31.5K/54K
Div / Yield
1.13/2.14%
52 Wk
48.77 - 61.88
Mkt Cap
60.9B
Payout Ratio
35.54
Open
53.62
P/E
47.61
EPS
0
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Heineken is Western Europe's largest beer producer, and following the Anheuser-Busch InBev acquisition of SABMiller, it is the world's second-largest brewer. It has the leading position in many European markets, including the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Italy. Its flagship brand, Heineken, is the world's leading international premium lager. Its brand portfolio spans nonalcoholic, Belgian, and craft beer. Heineken is the world's biggest cider producer.

Heineken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heineken (HEINY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heineken (OTCQX: HEINY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heineken's (HEINY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heineken.

Q

What is the target price for Heineken (HEINY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heineken (OTCQX: HEINY) was reported by JP Morgan on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HEINY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heineken (HEINY)?

A

The stock price for Heineken (OTCQX: HEINY) is $52.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heineken (HEINY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 27, 2020.

Q

When is Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) reporting earnings?

A

Heineken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heineken (HEINY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heineken.

Q

What sector and industry does Heineken (HEINY) operate in?

A

Heineken is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.