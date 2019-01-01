QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
10.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
Intouch Insight Ltd offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and solutions that help brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Some of the company's products and services are Customer Experience Management Software, Mobile Forms Software and many more.

Intouch Insight Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intouch Insight (INXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intouch Insight (OTCQX: INXSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intouch Insight's (INXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intouch Insight.

Q

What is the target price for Intouch Insight (INXSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intouch Insight

Q

Current Stock Price for Intouch Insight (INXSF)?

A

The stock price for Intouch Insight (OTCQX: INXSF) is $0.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:35:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intouch Insight (INXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intouch Insight.

Q

When is Intouch Insight (OTCQX:INXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Intouch Insight does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intouch Insight (INXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intouch Insight.

Q

What sector and industry does Intouch Insight (INXSF) operate in?

A

Intouch Insight is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.