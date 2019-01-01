First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for a community bank, First Northern Bank of Dixon. It conducts general banking activities, including collecting deposits and originating loans and serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, and Contra Costa Counties. It offers a broad range of alternative investment products and services, equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services, and limited international banking services. The bank generates most of its revenue by providing various products and services to small and middle-sized businesses and individuals.