QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.85 - 10.89
Vol / Avg.
8.8K/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 11.75
Mkt Cap
146.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.89
P/E
10.24
EPS
0.34
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for a community bank, First Northern Bank of Dixon. It conducts general banking activities, including collecting deposits and originating loans and serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, and Contra Costa Counties. It offers a broad range of alternative investment products and services, equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services, and limited international banking services. The bank generates most of its revenue by providing various products and services to small and middle-sized businesses and individuals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Northern Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Northern Community (FNRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Northern Community (OTCQB: FNRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Northern Community's (FNRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Northern Community.

Q

What is the target price for First Northern Community (FNRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Northern Community

Q

Current Stock Price for First Northern Community (FNRN)?

A

The stock price for First Northern Community (OTCQB: FNRN) is $10.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:29:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Northern Community (FNRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Northern Community.

Q

When is First Northern Community (OTCQB:FNRN) reporting earnings?

A

First Northern Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Northern Community (FNRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Northern Community.

Q

What sector and industry does First Northern Community (FNRN) operate in?

A

First Northern Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.