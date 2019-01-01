QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Plastic2Oil Inc is a U.S based fuel company which engages in transforming unsorted and unwashed waste plastic into sulphur fuel in the United States. It uses waste plastic as feedstock to produce Fuel Oil No. 2, naphtha, and Fuel Oil No. 6 for various uses. The company also produces by-products, including an off-gas similar to natural gas and a petcoke carbon residue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plastic2Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plastic2Oil (PTOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plastic2Oil (OTCPK: PTOI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plastic2Oil's (PTOI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plastic2Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Plastic2Oil (PTOI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plastic2Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Plastic2Oil (PTOI)?

A

The stock price for Plastic2Oil (OTCPK: PTOI) is $0.01235 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:16:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plastic2Oil (PTOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plastic2Oil.

Q

When is Plastic2Oil (OTCPK:PTOI) reporting earnings?

A

Plastic2Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plastic2Oil (PTOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plastic2Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Plastic2Oil (PTOI) operate in?

A

Plastic2Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.