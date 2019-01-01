THC Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based company. It is focused on developing dHydronator, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator is to accelerate the drying time of an herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis. It will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days down to less than 14 hours while reducing the viability of microbial contaminants.