QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
25.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:40AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
THC Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based company. It is focused on developing dHydronator, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator is to accelerate the drying time of an herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis. It will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days down to less than 14 hours while reducing the viability of microbial contaminants.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

THC Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy THC Therapeutics (THCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of THC Therapeutics (OTCEM: THCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are THC Therapeutics's (THCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for THC Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for THC Therapeutics (THCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for THC Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for THC Therapeutics (THCT)?

A

The stock price for THC Therapeutics (OTCEM: THCT) is $0.0885 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:37:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does THC Therapeutics (THCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for THC Therapeutics.

Q

When is THC Therapeutics (OTCEM:THCT) reporting earnings?

A

THC Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is THC Therapeutics (THCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for THC Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does THC Therapeutics (THCT) operate in?

A

THC Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.