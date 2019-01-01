QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Lamperd Less Lethal Inc is engaged in the business of developing and manufacturing civil defense products that are designed as less-lethal alternatives to conventional weapons. The company's products include small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems, and interlocking riot shields. Its products are primarily used by the police, correctional, military, and private security forces. It also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. The company sells its products mainly in Canada and United States.

Lamperd Less Lethal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lamperd Less Lethal (OTCPK: LLLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lamperd Less Lethal's (LLLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lamperd Less Lethal.

Q

What is the target price for Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lamperd Less Lethal

Q

Current Stock Price for Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI)?

A

The stock price for Lamperd Less Lethal (OTCPK: LLLI) is $0.00925 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lamperd Less Lethal.

Q

When is Lamperd Less Lethal (OTCPK:LLLI) reporting earnings?

A

Lamperd Less Lethal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lamperd Less Lethal.

Q

What sector and industry does Lamperd Less Lethal (LLLI) operate in?

A

Lamperd Less Lethal is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.