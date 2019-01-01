Lamperd Less Lethal Inc is engaged in the business of developing and manufacturing civil defense products that are designed as less-lethal alternatives to conventional weapons. The company's products include small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 37mm & 40mm launching systems, and interlocking riot shields. Its products are primarily used by the police, correctional, military, and private security forces. It also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. The company sells its products mainly in Canada and United States.