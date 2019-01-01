QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36 - 45.45
Mkt Cap
134.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.35
EPS
1.32
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BNCCORP Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding company. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Community banking segment, which provides business & personal loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans, business & personal checking, saving products, cash management, wealth management, and retirement plan administration.

BNCCORP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNCCORP (BNCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNCCORP (OTCQX: BNCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BNCCORP's (BNCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNCCORP.

Q

What is the target price for BNCCORP (BNCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BNCCORP

Q

Current Stock Price for BNCCORP (BNCC)?

A

The stock price for BNCCORP (OTCQX: BNCC) is $37.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:14:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BNCCORP (BNCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BNCCORP.

Q

When is BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) reporting earnings?

A

BNCCORP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNCCORP (BNCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNCCORP.

Q

What sector and industry does BNCCORP (BNCC) operate in?

A

BNCCORP is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.